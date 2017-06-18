Man dies in river after bridge jump leaves him with injuries - WNEM TV 5

Man dies in river after bridge jump leaves him with injuries

REED CITY, Mich. (AP) -- -

Central Michigan police say a man was swept to his death after he jumped from a bridge into a river and suffered injuries.
   The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the 47-year-old Evart, Michigan, man jumped from a bridge about 7 p.m. Saturday into the Muskegon River.
   Bystanders say the man was able to tell them he was injured when he surfaced after plunging into the river. Police say the bystanders tried to pull him to shore but the current prevented them from reaching the injured man, who vanished in the waters while being swept downstream.
   The man's body was found by divers about 90 minutes later and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
   Police say toxicology tests are pending on the man, whose name has not been released.
 

