Northwestern Michigan College adding campus security cameras

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) -

Northwestern Michigan College is nearly doubling the number of on-campus security cameras amid reports of increased crime on college campuses nationwide.
   The Record-Eagle reports that the college's board of trustees voted unanimously on June 12 to award a nearly $500,000 contract to Siemens Industry for the installation of 180 security cameras and automated door locks.
   College President Tim Nelson says the new security measures are geared toward keeping students safe although school officials says the university hasn't tracked a rise in on-campus crime.
   College Security Director Jim White says that while Traverse City remains relatively safe, but he'd rather be safe than sorry.
   The work is expected to be completed this summer.

