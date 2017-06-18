Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women - WNEM TV 5

Cosby lawyers fighting civil suits by 10 women

Norristown, PA (AP) -

A judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, but the comedian's civil lawyers are still fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country.
   Seven women currently have defamation suits pending against him in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.
   The criminal case against Cosby partly stems from the accuser's related civil lawsuit a decade ago. Prosecutors reopened a criminal probe and filed charges in 2015 after Cosby's deposition in the woman's 2005 lawsuit was unsealed, and they realized the 12-year statute of limitations for felony sexual assault had not yet expired.
   A jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days before declaring itself hopelessly deadlocked. A judge declared a mistrial Saturday.
 

