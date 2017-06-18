Holocaust Memorial Center to host program on genocide - WNEM TV 5

Holocaust Memorial Center to host program on genocide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- -

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host a program on current efforts to prevent genocide.
   Professor Scott Straus is scheduled to speak June 28 at the center in Farmington Hills, northwest of Detroit.
   Straus teaches political science and international studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
   Organizers say he will discuss domestic and global efforts to prevent genocide, with a focus on the progress made in the past 20 years and the challenges going forward.
   Genocide is the deliberate and systematic killing of a group of people based on their race, religion, political beliefs, culture or other factors.
   Holocaust Memorial Center Chief Executive Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld says "genocide is unfortunately still alive and well in regions across the world including the South Sudan."

