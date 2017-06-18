Burned former home of President Clinton a total loss - WNEM TV 5

Burned former home of President Clinton a total loss

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -

A northwest Arkansas house once occupied by former President Bill Clinton that was damaged by fire has been deemed a total loss.
   The home now owned by Stephanie and Robert Dzur and occupied by Stephanie Dzur's father burned June 8.
   The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that Stephanie Dzur says her insurance agent told her the home is damaged beyond repair and will have to be torn down.
   The home was built in 1957 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Adrian Fletcher Residence. Clinton lived there in the mid-1970s when he was a law professor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville before moving to another home and marrying Hillary Rodham Clinton.
   The home where the Clinton's lived after marrying is now the Clinton House Museum.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:17:24 GMT
    Source: College Station PoliceSource: College Station Police

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:11:16 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.