Burned former home of President Clinton a total loss

A northwest Arkansas house once occupied by former President Bill Clinton that was damaged by fire has been deemed a total loss.

The home now owned by Stephanie and Robert Dzur and occupied by Stephanie Dzur's father burned June 8.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that Stephanie Dzur says her insurance agent told her the home is damaged beyond repair and will have to be torn down.

The home was built in 1957 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Adrian Fletcher Residence. Clinton lived there in the mid-1970s when he was a law professor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville before moving to another home and marrying Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The home where the Clinton's lived after marrying is now the Clinton House Museum.

