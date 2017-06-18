Teen, woman killed in two-car crash - WNEM TV 5

Teen, woman killed in two-car crash

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female from Millington died in a crash over the weekend.

The crash happened at Blackmar Road and Townline Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Bridgeport Township Police Department, a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, after the HHR ran a stop sign on Townline Road.

Four people were inside the HHR at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female killed were passengers in that vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Bridgeport Township, was seriously injured.

The fourth person, a 20-year-old woman from Millington, has serious injuries as well.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was driven by an 18-year-old Bridgeport Township man who has minor injuries.

The passenger in the truck, a 15-year-old male from Birch Run, also has minor injuries.

Their names have not been released at this time.

All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:17:24 GMT
    Source: College Station PoliceSource: College Station Police

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:11:16 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.