Teen, woman killed in two-car crash

A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female from Millington died in a crash over the weekend.

The crash happened at Blackmar Road and Townline Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Bridgeport Township Police Department, a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, after the HHR ran a stop sign on Townline Road.

Four people were inside the HHR at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female killed were passengers in that vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Bridgeport Township, was seriously injured.

The fourth person, a 20-year-old woman from Millington, has serious injuries as well.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was driven by an 18-year-old Bridgeport Township man who has minor injuries.

The passenger in the truck, a 15-year-old male from Birch Run, also has minor injuries.

Their names have not been released at this time.

All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.