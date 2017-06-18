No injuries reported in garage fire

Firefighters were able to prevent a garage fire from spreading to the home this afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2000 block of Obrien Road in Mt. Morris Township just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, firefighters were able to put the fire out in the garage before it spread to the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.