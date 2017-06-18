A celebration of 50 Years in Racing - WNEM TV 5

A celebration of 50 Years in Racing

Posted: Updated:

For fifty years Ben Wenzel has been starting and racing his most prized possession, his Chevrolet Camaro. 

"I have the coolest car." said Ben Wenzel

Wenzel isn't the only one who is proud of his race car. Dozens of fans gathered in Saginaw to commemorate the dynamic duo. The car and numerous trophies all on display. Wenzel says this car has taken him places.

"All over we have been east coast, Texas and Florida, Oklahoma , Michigan and Canada over the years." said Ben Wenzel

Wenzel says he bought the car brand new for just under three grand and estimates it's current value around 200 thousand dollars. 

"They are amazed its that old and still does things that are amazing." said David Wenzel

David Wenzel Jr. says this isn't just a hot rod.

"Some of my first childhood memories of me being pushed around in a stroller at Tri-city drag strip in Freeland when I was a little boy." said David Wenzel Jr.

As for Wenzel, he's not hanging up he's keys anytime soon. 

"Norwalk, Ohio next weekend." said Ben Wenzel

Copyright 2015 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:17:24 GMT
    Source: College Station PoliceSource: College Station Police

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:11:16 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.