A celebration of 50 Years in Racing

For fifty years Ben Wenzel has been starting and racing his most prized possession, his Chevrolet Camaro.

"I have the coolest car." said Ben Wenzel

Wenzel isn't the only one who is proud of his race car. Dozens of fans gathered in Saginaw to commemorate the dynamic duo. The car and numerous trophies all on display. Wenzel says this car has taken him places.

"All over we have been east coast, Texas and Florida, Oklahoma , Michigan and Canada over the years." said Ben Wenzel

Wenzel says he bought the car brand new for just under three grand and estimates it's current value around 200 thousand dollars.

"They are amazed its that old and still does things that are amazing." said David Wenzel

David Wenzel Jr. says this isn't just a hot rod.

"Some of my first childhood memories of me being pushed around in a stroller at Tri-city drag strip in Freeland when I was a little boy." said David Wenzel Jr.

As for Wenzel, he's not hanging up he's keys anytime soon.

"Norwalk, Ohio next weekend." said Ben Wenzel

