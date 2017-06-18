A week of refreshment

Following an absolute deluge during the first half of the weekend, things took a much more pleasant turn on Father's Day. Temperatures eased closer to normal in the 70s and humidity took a noticeable dive behind a passing cold front. While we will generally be getting a needed chance to dry out this week, we can't quite ditch the umbrella just yet.

Tonight

The cold front that brought Saturday's torrential rain and isolated severe weather may be gone to our east, but we're left to deal with lingering effects of the central low pressure system. With the low lingering just east of Lake Superior, we've had just enough instability left over to spark off a few isolated light showers north of US-10.

Those showers will dissipate by midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies behind for the second half of the night. If you haven't done it already, go ahead and give the air conditioner a break in favor of open windows and some fresh air! Lows tonight will slip to the upper 50s and low 60s, with a pleasant breeze out of the WSW at 6-12 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

Low pressure will drift slowly away toward Hudson Bay during the first half of the work week, continuing to provide enough instability for scattered afternoon and evening showers on Monday and Tuesday. These may make for some scattered wet roads, but should result in minimal disruption to your daily plans. Whether you'll be headed out for little league games, walking the dog, or just conducting your daily travels, keep an eye on the skies and have an umbrella handy.

After getting used to high humidity and temps well into the 80s over the past week and a half, we'll hang on to Sunday's refreshing feeling for the start of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will actually come in a bit below average for a change, only topping the low and middle 70s.

Wednesday & Beyond

By the time we wake up on Wednesday morning, Summer will have already begun. The official solstice at 12:24 AM will be followed by a gorgeous day for the middle of the week with high pressure settling back in across the Great Lakes. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take over without the threat of any rain, though temperatures will still hang a bit below normal in the mid 70s. (Normal highs by Wednesday will finally crack 80 degrees.)

The next storm system begins to creep back into the Great Lakes region on Thursday, bringing the threat of thunderstorms back into the picture. Storms will remain a possibility into the first part of Friday, followed by returning afternoon sunshine to cap off the work week. We'll get a more normal early-Summer feel too, with highs on Thursday and Friday returning to around 80 degrees.

