Protesters rally against recent ICE raids

Protesters gathered outside the Federal Building in Detroit to rally against recent ICE raids.

Immigration agents targeted more than 100 Iraqis for deportation, with up to 40 of them being Christians.

Advocacy groups said many are here legally and sending them back to Iraq could be a death sentence because Christians are often persecuted in Iraq.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit Thursday that claims it is illegal to deport the detainees without allowing them to show they could face torture or death in Iraq.

ICE said it targeted the detainees because they have histories of felony convictions.

The ACLU said many of the detainees have not had run-ins with the law in years.

ICE began arresting Iraqis last month after Iraq agreed to accept deportees in exchange for being removed from President Donald Trump's travel ban.

