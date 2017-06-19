A quiet start, with scattered showers this afternoon

After a Saturday that featured plenty of rainfall, things quieted down significantly on Sunday and we managed to sneak in some sunshine for Father's Day!

We're starting the brand new workweek on a quiet note this morning, but like our weather pattern of last week, we'll see another day where we just can't shake the showers completely.

Today & Tonight

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will be the big story this morning after that active weekend in Mid-Michigan. As far as Monday mornings go, we could certainly be doing worse.

Temperatures that are in the 50s and 60s this morning will only rise into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon, leading to quite the change from the hot & humid conditions from last week.

One thing we will take from last week's forecast will be the unsettled weather. Numerous days last week featured dry mornings with shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening and that will be the story for your Monday as well.

Coverage of any showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon should be scattered and the chances last through the evening hours of tonight.

With temperatures at the ground being cooler, that also means temperatures above our heads are cooler, so any thunderstorms may produce some small hail. Even though hail will be possible, severe weather is not expected.

Shower activity should die down after sunset as we lose the heating of the day with only an isolated threat expected overnight. Lows should have no trouble falling back into the 50s with our cooler temperatures today.

