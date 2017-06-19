A quiet start, with scattered showers this afternoon - WNEM TV 5

First Warn 5

A quiet start, with scattered showers this afternoon

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)

After a Saturday that featured plenty of rainfall, things quieted down significantly on Sunday and we managed to sneak in some sunshine for Father's Day! 

We're starting the brand new workweek on a quiet note this morning, but like our weather pattern of last week, we'll see another day where we just can't shake the showers completely.

Today & Tonight

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will be the big story this morning after that active weekend in Mid-Michigan. As far as Monday mornings go, we could certainly be doing worse.

Temperatures that are in the 50s and 60s this morning will only rise into the lower and middle 70s this afternoon, leading to quite the change from the hot & humid conditions from last week. 

One thing we will take from last week's forecast will be the unsettled weather. Numerous days last week featured dry mornings with shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening and that will be the story for your Monday as well.

Coverage of any showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon should be scattered and the chances last through the evening hours of tonight.

With temperatures at the ground being cooler, that also means temperatures above our heads are cooler, so any thunderstorms may produce some small hail. Even though hail will be possible, severe weather is not expected. 

Shower activity should die down after sunset as we lose the heating of the day with only an isolated threat expected overnight. Lows should have no trouble falling back into the 50s with our cooler temperatures today. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Wheel of Fortune in hot seat after photos of possible slaves shown on TV

    Wheel of Fortune in hot seat after photos of possible slaves shown on TV

    (Photo: Twitter: Joshua Itiola)(Photo: Twitter: Joshua Itiola)
    For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.   After the swift backlash, officials from the show said that they’ll correct the image and will not show it on re-runs of the episode. “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it mov...More >
    For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.   After the swift backlash, officials from the show said that they’ll correct the image and will not show it on re-runs of the episode. “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it mov...More >

  • Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon

    Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon

    Sunday, June 18 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-18 20:33:56 GMT
    Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.    Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.    Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equip...More >
    Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.    Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.    Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equip...More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.