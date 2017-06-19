Forecast stuck on repeat

It was a pleasant and tranquil start to our work week on Monday morning, but the afternoon and evening have been anything but. Scattered thunderstorms, some of them on the stronger side have put a drenching on many of us, even packing some occasional hail. At this point, our primary question has to be 'when will we get a real break?' Read on to find out!

Overnight

As lingering showers come to a close, we'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, along with comfortable low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Despite today's drenching, humidity levels will remain low, so you should be able to get away with opening the windows for a comfortable night's sleep.

Tuesday

A sort of copy-and-paste forecast lies ahead for Tuesday. With sprawling low pressure still lingering near Hudson Bay, we'll again remain trapped in its circulation pattern. This will keep our atmosphere unstable enough to support another round of scattered afternoon showers, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The low will have inched slightly farther away from us though, so the overall shower and storm coverage should be reduced from what we saw on Monday.

Outside of the storms, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temps reaching the low and middle 70s. Expect blustery conditions at times with 10-20 mph winds out of the west, possibly gusting over 25 mph.

Midwest League All-Star Game

Where Monday night's Home Run Derby at Dow Diamond struggled to get going thanks to repeated bouts of heavy rain, the All-Star game itself on Tuesday evening stands a lesser chance of having the same problem. Gates open for the event at 4:00 PM, with live music and both teams taking their turns at batting practice.

Passing showers will again be possible, so you'll need to keep a close eye on the skies if you plan on being in attendance. This chance will still be in play by the time we hit first pitch at 7:05 PM. A wind breaker may be in order to combat the 10-20 mph winds, especially with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Wednesday

High pressure returns for the middle of the week, giving the wet weather the boot and returning abundant sunshine to our skies. Highs will inch a bit closer to normal in the upper 70s too.

