Scattered showers through this evening

We started on a quiet note this morning, but similar to our weather pattern of last week, we just can't shake the showers completely. Widely scattered showers are dotting the map this afternoon and will stick around this evening. Have the umbrella nearby, just in case.

Today & Tonight

A cool and refreshing day for most of the region. Temps are cooler and although there are a few storms dotting the map this afternoon there are also a fair amount of folks staying dry.

Temperatures this afternoon are only climbing into the lower and middle 70s for daytime highs. Quite the change from the hot & humid conditions from last week. An added bonus is that humidity is down, so it feels very comfortable outside.

Coverage of sowers and thunderstorms this afternoon is widely scattered with small bursts of rain and maybe small hail. Even though hail will be possible, severe weather is not expected today.

Showers and storms will last through the evening hours and if you headed out to the Loons home run Derby or All Stars game have the umbrella on standby in case a storm pops up nearby. All rain activity should die down after sunset as we lose the heating of the day with only an isolated shower chance expected overnight.

Lows should have no trouble falling back into the 50s with our cooler temperatures today.

Tuesday

Copy and paste. Tomorrow will follow a very similar pattern as today. Temperatures Tuesday will cool again with most spots seeing highs in lower 70s. Also like today we will start the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

Showers coverage tomorrow will be even smaller than today with only isolated storms expected. Most of the region will stay dry tomorrow.

