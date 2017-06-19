Michigan man shot in Alexandria undergoes additional surgery - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man shot in Alexandria undergoes additional surgery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WNEM) -

A Michigan man shot multiple times during a Republican baseball team practice in Virginia has undergone an additional surgery.

Matt Mika's family said he will remain in the Intensive Care Unit at George Washington University Hospital at least through the rest of the weekend.

Mika, who is the current director of government relations at Tyson Food, was shot multiple times in the arm and chest. Mika previously worked for U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg and former U.S. Rep. David Camp, both Michigan Republicans. Walberg said Mika was helping the Republican team prepare for a game against the Democrats.

Doctors expect the Oakland County native to make a full recovery.

The family of Matt Mika released the following statement:

 “We want to thank the team at George Washington University Hospital for their world-class care, and we continue to be grateful beyond words for the heroic actions of the U.S. Capitol Police this week. In addition, the positive thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement from across the nation have meant the world to Matt and to all of us.

Matt has undergone additional surgery and his physicians have reported positive results. Matt will remain in the ICU through at least this weekend. He continues to communicate with us through notes, and even signed the game ball for the Congressional Baseball Game. Matt especially valued the professionalism of the officers of the Capitol Police, and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the designated charities at Thursday night’s ballgame.

While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt’s side expect a full recovery. This will be our final update pending Matt’s discharge from the hospital. We again ask for your understanding and respect of our family’s privacy.”

Meanwhile, Representative Steve Scalise's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

The hospital said Scalise is improving every day, but may have to live with shrapnel from the bullet that hit him.

They are hopeful he will be able to walk again and eventually run.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

