Local hospice facility to reopen as 'social home'

Despite a long, bumpy road, a local hospice facility plans to reopen its doors this summer.

Brian's House was expected to open up its new location in Bay County's Hampton Township last year, but financial issues forced the home's hospice provider to back out.

The facility now plans to open as a "social home," meaning people who are prescribed hospice care by their doctors can choose their care provider and then opt to spend their final days at Brian's House.

