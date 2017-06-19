Floating water park coming to Lake Michigan shores

Workers at Whihala Beach in northwest Indiana have started installing a floating water park along Lake Michigan.

The 1-acre sports park is to open Saturday and will include slides, towers, jumping platforms and bridges. It will sit in water that is between 5 and 12-feet deep about 100 feet off shore of the beach in Whiting.

The park is named the "Whoa Zone" and was manufactured by the German company Witbit. Admission costs start at $20. It's meant for children and adults and can hold up to 120 people at a time. A short safety orientation is required and lifeguards are on duty.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura says the $300,000 attraction is part of efforts to draw more people to the city's lakefront.

