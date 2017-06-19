Will the age to buy cigarettes in Genesee County go up? - WNEM TV 5

Will the age to buy cigarettes in Genesee County go up?

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A proposal that would block people under the age of 21 from buying cigarettes and other tobacco products in Genesee County is up for discussion agian. 

A hearing on the Genesee County Board's tobacco sales proposal is set to happen Monday morning. The proposal would forbid the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. 

It was originally approved in February, but was suspended pending an ongoing lawsuit.  

Supporters of the Tobacco 21 Ordinance said it's for a greater good. Kay Doerr, with the health department, said most tobacco addiction starts before the age of 21 and the law would help people live longer, healthier lives.

However, those who oppose the ordinance fear the law will hurt some local businesses.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

