Police search for man, woman who broke into home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who they say broke into a Tuscola County man's home. 

It happened on Saturday, June 17 at about 11:32 a.m. at a home on Koylette Road in Koylton Township. 

Investigators said the homeowner reported he returned to his house and found a car in his driveway. A man ran out of the home, got into the car and fled southbound on Koylette Road with a female driving. 

The car was described as an older cream colored Chevrolet Malibu with some damage. Police said the homeowner tried to follow the car when the Malibu lost control on Koylette Road and went into the ditch. 

The driver then drove through a field and fled the area, leaving behind several car parts in the ditch. 

One of the items left behind was the car's license plate, police said. 

The female suspect was described as a white woman between 40 to 50 years old. She has long straight black hair and a petite build.

The male suspect was described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be between 30 to 40 years old and was clean shaven. The homeowner told police he is estimated to be about 200 to 210 pounds and approximately 5'10" tall. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mattlin at 989-673-8161 ext. 2230 or you can email him at mmattlin@tuscolacounty.org . 

