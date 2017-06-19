Missing Michigan teacher last seen one month ago

It’s been one month since a Michigan teacher went missing from her home and police are investigating her disappearance as a possible murder.

Theresa vanished from her home in Portage on May 18. It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work. Her car was found at a Park and Ride, a few miles from her home.

On June 2, police named Christopher Lockhart as a person interest in his wife’s disappearance.

The following week they served a search warrant at the couple’s home. Our CBS affiliates at WWMT in report investigators combed through their home for two days, but said they found nothing.

Christopher Lockhart had previously refused to let police enter their home to search for evidence.

Family members said there wasn’t any indicated Christopher might have hurt Theresa during their marriage.

“Last year when him and Theresa were separated for a few months, she had mentioned he was drinking…but not once did she say he was physically or mentally or any type of abuse,” said Joan Mullowney, Theresa's sister.

However, surveillance video and audio recordings recently released appear to show Chris Lockhart yelling profusely on two occasions over the last year, and neighbors said it was directed at Theresa.

The mother of two disappeared six months after her husband was accused of assaulting her, police said.

