Police searching for runaway teen with stolen handgun

Authorities are searching for a runaway teen they say stole a handgun from his grandfather.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Nathan Greiwe left his home in the 600 block of Highville in Orion Township between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Monday. Officials said he left on foot and stole his grandfather’s hand gun and ammunition.

Police said the teen was home for a weekend pass from Oakland County Children’s Village due to a similar incident in 2015 and “incorrigibility.” In that incident, Greiwe also stole a handgun to sell for money.

Investigators said the teen told his grandfather he wanted to try out for the Lake Orion football team. As a precaution, there are extra police patrol cars on the high school campus.

Greiwe does not have a history of violence and no threats have been made, according to police.

Greiwe is described as 5’9” tall and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and may be wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and a Red Wings hoodie.

Police said the teen does not have a car and should be on foot.

If you see him, use caution and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.