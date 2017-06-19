Michigan girl mauled by raccoon continues to recover - WNEM TV 5

Michigan girl mauled by raccoon continues to recover

DETROIT (AP) -

A suburban Detroit girl whose face was mauled by a raccoon as a baby has undergone another reconstructive procedure that adds to the more than a dozen she's already had since the incident more than a decade ago.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 14-year-old Charlotte Ponce was back at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak Thursday to add extra tissue to her ear, cheek, nose and upper lip.

The surgery will be her first as a teenager and her eighth with pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate. Chaiyasate says Charlotte hopes to get her ears pierced after healing from surgery.

Charlotte was 3 months old when a pet raccoon sneaked into her crib and mauled her face, from her nose to her right ear.

