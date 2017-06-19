Man sues Detroit in alleged ambush-style home eviction

A man has sued the city of Detroit after his lifelong home on the west side was seized and demolished by the city's Land Bank Authority.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 64-year-old Daniel Murray filed the lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court naming the authority and Rickman Enterprise Group, the demolition contractor. Murray is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges Murray had been living at his childhood house even after his parents' deaths, unaware the land bank acquired the house in 2014 due to non-payment of taxes. He was evicted in April 2016 and the house was demolished soon after.

The land bank says the building was blighted and Murray never owned the property.

