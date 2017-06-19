Candidates condemn attack ad for Georgia's 6th District race

A new ad is attacking Democrat Jon Ossoff who is making a run for Georgia's 6th District.

The ad titled "Stop the Violent Left" was posted to Youtube on June 18 by the Principled PAC.

"The unhinged left is endorsing and applauding shooting Republicans. When will it stop? It won't if Jon Ossoff wins," the ad says.

Ossoff is running against Republican Karen Handel. Both candidates have strongly condemned the ad, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The election takes place Tuesday.

Mobile users can view the ad here.

