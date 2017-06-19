Saginaw firefighters rescue family of ducks - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw firefighters rescue family of ducks

Two Saginaw firefighters rescued a family of ducks on Saturday.

The firefighters were from Station Four. They returned the ducks to the Saginaw River and it was caught on camera.

