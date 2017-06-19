Police warn of letter scam

Police in Mid-Michigan are warning of a new scam going around.

An Essexville resident received a letter in the mail stating she was a beneficiary of $8 million, police said.

The letter was from "Barrister Martin Hicks Legal Practitioner and Financial Solicitor" in London, England, police said.

They wanted the woman to send them personal information to verify her identification so she could receive the money.

Police said this tactic was a scam and are warning residents not to respond to this type of request from anyone unless you can confirm it is legitimate.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.