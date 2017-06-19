Kids learn safety tips at rescue event

Dozens of Mid-Michigan children are taking part in a special camp.

Firefighters and EMTs are teaching children valuable safety lessons from wearing bike helmets to dealing with dog bites.

Notae Walker said she didn't hesitate to bring her daughter Eden Smith to the event.

"It's free. Everybody can come and take advantage of it and when I saw it said free cost, I was like yes," Walker said.

This was her first time at Camp Rescue 911.

The fact that the camp was free wasn't the only reason Walker brought her child to the camp. She also wanted to teach her daughter the importance of safety.

"Because she likes to play with the boys, so she wants to do everything they do. So if she learns with them and sees everything they're doing that's safe, she'll do it safe," Walker said.

The event is a joint effort between Hurley Medical Center and Stat EMS.

"Kids have so much to learn and that's why I think this engaged participation, hands-on, really helps to hit it home," said Nicole Matthews, injury prevention coordinator for trauma services at Hurley Medical Center.

Children were broken up into groups and learned safety tips including from bike safety, dog bite safety, fire prevention and more.

They are all things Mark Holwager said can sometimes be overlooked by parents.

"We are busy in our day to day grind and we work so much that we probably let it fall to the waist side," Holwager said.

He is a paramedic supervisor for State EMS.

The event is for children ages 8-12, but Walker figured her child could learn the tips a little earlier.

"Her just being 2, she's learning a lot," Walker said.

Although Eden struggled to stay the course during the bike safety training, she said her first experience at the event was good.

Her mom is determined to make sure she gets it right. She said she will be bringing her daughter back next year.

"Yes, I definitely would to get it reiterated," Walker said.

