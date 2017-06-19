Jim Harbaugh takes on court clerk role for day

Last fall, University of Michigan's Football Coach Jim Harbaugh said he wanted to get inside a courtroom to observe.

On Monday he spent the afternoon in Genesee County probate court.

Harbaugh said he is an advocate for fairness in the justice system.

"You hear statistics and you hear numbers and budgets, etc. But to actually see it in person, that was enlightening," Harbaugh said.

The eccentric and beloved coach visited a Flint courtroom on Monday as part of his mission to level the playing field for justice.

"You read about cases, but to actually see them in person, I have learned that the courts care," Harbaugh said.

He is a member of the Legal Services Corporation Leaders Council. It is a group trying to raise awareness for the crisis in legal aid in impoverished communities.

Harbaugh said he assisted Judge Kay Behm on Monday. It was only his second time ever being inside a courtroom.

While Harbaugh is used to being in charge, his main mission on Monday was to observe and assist to get a better understanding of what goes on in a courtroom.

"People that don't have money have less access to the legal system," Harbaugh said.

He said about 80 percent of low income people go without lawyers and proper legal aid.

"It would be like taking some football players and only giving 20 percent of them helmets. Then telling the rest of them to go out there and see how they fair without a helmet. And then wonder why they don't play as well of they get hurt," Harbaugh said.

He said he would like to help people in Flint.

"Maybe to be a support person, yes. I will strive to that and we will go from there," Harbaugh said.

Last week Harbaugh was in Washington, D.C. and spoke on behalf of the Legal Services Corporation at a congressional hearing.

