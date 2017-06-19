Police investigate series of vandalism incidents - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate series of vandalism incidents

(Source: City of Owosso) (Source: City of Owosso)
Courtesy photo Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo Courtesy photo
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in downtown Owosso.

The vandalism happened to businesses and landmarks over the weekend, the city said.

Some of the incidents included spray painting area schools and businesses.

If you have any information in regards to these incidents you are asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

