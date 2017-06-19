Deadline to claim $100,000 Powerball prize has expired

Time has run out for the person who bought a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket a year ago from a Detroit-area BP gas station.

The ticket for the June 18, 2016 game expired at 4:45 p.m. Monday. It was sold in Dearborn.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The money now goes to Michigan's school aid fund. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.

