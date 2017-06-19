Deadline to claim $100,000 Powerball prize has expired - WNEM TV 5

Deadline to claim $100,000 Powerball prize has expired

Posted: Updated:
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -

Time has run out for the person who bought a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket a year ago from a Detroit-area BP gas station.

The ticket for the June 18, 2016 game expired at 4:45 p.m. Monday. It was sold in Dearborn.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The money now goes to Michigan's school aid fund. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.