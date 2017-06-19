Sheriff's department searching for 2 wanted people

The Clare County Sheriff's Department is searching for two people with warrants out for their arrest.

Brett Ostrander, 49, and Christie Austin, 43, are wanted on felony warrants out of Clare County.

They are known to frequent the Gladwin, Evart and Cadillac areas, the sheriff's department said.

If you see them or know of their whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 989-539-7166.

