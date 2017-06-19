Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old Flint man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Mackin Avenue near 8th Avenue in Flint.

Drakkari Young was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Mackin Avenue when he laid the bike down, striking the curb, police said.

Police said Young was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve.

The motorcycle came to a rest on the lawn of the front entrance of Hurley Medical Center's emergency entrance.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash, but drugs and alcohol were not.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash you are asked to contact Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

