SVSU approves tuition hike

Saginaw Valley State University is raising tuition.

The SVSU board of control approved a $474 tuition increase for in-state students for the 2017-2018 school year.

In-state undergraduate students who take 30 credits will pay $9,819 for the academic year. They paid $9,345 during the 2016-2017 year.

“I was a first-generation college student who worked full-time while going to school, so I understand that any tuition increase can be challenging for students and their families,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that students receive a high-quality education at the best possible value, and that we continue to invest in their future.

Despite the increase, SVSU said it will continue to have the lowest tuition among the state's 15 public universities.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.