Judge refuses order to block funding for Little Caesars Arena - WNEM TV 5

DETROIT (WNEM) -

It looks like the Detroit Pistons will be able to move to their new home in Detroit.

A federal judge refused to issue a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit trying to block public funding for Little Caesars Arena.

Lawyers for the city had said allowing the lawsuit to proceed would effectively kill the project.

The city council is expected to vote on Tuesday on more than $34 million in bonds for the project.

