Police seek information in criminal sexual conduct case

Authorities are asking for your help in a case of criminal sexual conduct.

The Flint Police Department said Jerry Grof was arrested on June 15 following an investigation.

He's charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Investigators haven't released any more details, but ask for anyone with information about Grof that may be related to the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Grof has been listed in the Michigan Sex Offender Registry since 1996. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in two prior incidents, according to the registry.

