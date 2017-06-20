Hiring postponed for three Flint Township firefighters - WNEM TV 5

Hiring postponed for three Flint Township firefighters

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Hiring has been postponed for three firefighters in Flint Township. 

The township has nine full-time firefighters, but is budgeted for a crew of 12. 

Board members Monday night decided to wait until contract talks with firefighters are complete. 

They also postponed finalizing a contract for a fire chief. They may revisit that issue Thursday. 

