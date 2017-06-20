American pooping study narrows in on Detroit - WNEM TV 5

American pooping study narrows in on Detroit

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (WNEM) -

One in five Americans suffer from digestive issues, and a new report shows Detroit is the number one city in the country for tummy aches. 

The report comes from a study by Cara, an app that tracks your food and symptom diary. 

Researchers collected 1.2 million data points from more than 30,000 Americans who use the app. 

According to Cara, West Virginia leads all states with the worst digestive symptoms, followed by Missouri and Louisiana. 

You can track your symptoms by downloading the app here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.