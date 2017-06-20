American pooping study narrows in on Detroit

Police in Mid-Michigan are warning of a new scam going around.More >
Police in Mid-Michigan are warning of a new scam going around.More >
The Clare County Sheriff's Department is searching for two people with warrants out for their arrest.More >
The Clare County Sheriff's Department is searching for two people with warrants out for their arrest.More >
Video streamed on Facebook Live shows a woman pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.More >
Video streamed on Facebook Live shows a woman pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
A 24-year-old Flint man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident Sunday night.More >
A 24-year-old Flint man is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident Sunday night.More >
A suburban Detroit girl whose face was mauled by a raccoon as a baby has undergone another reconstructive procedure that adds to the more than a dozen she's already had since the incident more than a decade ago.More >
A suburban Detroit girl whose face was mauled by a raccoon as a baby has undergone another reconstructive procedure that adds to the more than a dozen she's already had since the incident more than a decade ago.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
Authorities are searching for a runaway teen they say stole a handgun from his grandfather.More >
Authorities are searching for a runaway teen they say stole a handgun from his grandfather.More >
A domestic assault complaint turns into a high-speed chase with deputies.More >
A domestic assault complaint turns into a high-speed chase with deputies.More >