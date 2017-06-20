RESULTS: Midwest League Home Run Derby

The heavy hitters had a chance to show what they’re made of at the annual Midwest League Home Run Derby.

Despite the rain delay just after the derby got underway Monday night, the top eight sluggers competed in a memorable showcase capped off by 20 home runs from Great Lakes Loons outfielder Carlos Rincon in the finals.

A teenager from the Dominican Republic also slugged an incredible 38 home runs throughout the competition.

Here are the official results:

FIRST ROUND

8 – Valdimir Guerrero, Jr. (Lansing)

6 – Fernando Tatis, Jr. (Fort Wayne)

5 – Carlos Rincon (Great Lakes)

5 – Blaise Salter (West Michigan)

4 – Josh Lester (West Michigan)

3 – Jesus Sanchez (Bowling Green)

1 – Brendon Davis (Great Lakes)

0 – Marcus Wilson (Kane County)

SEMIFINALS

13 – Carlos Rincon

11 – Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

8 – Fernando Tatis, Jr.

6 – Blaise Salter

FINALS

20 – Carlos Rincon

The Midwest League All-Start Game will take place on Tuesday, June 20. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the first pitch thrown at 7:05 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 for lawn seats and $16 for reserved box seats. Following the game, there will be fireworks. Click here to buy your tickets.

Before you head to the ball park, check out the weather.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.