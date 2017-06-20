Annual strawberry festival raises money for great cause

Strawberry season is now in session.

Satisfy your craving while support a great cause at the Annual Strawberry Festival. The event is hosted by Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and held at the Community Village Assisted Living, located on Hospital Road in Saginaw Township.

The event and will include games, food and live entertainment.

The fun starts Tuesday at 3 p.m. and admission is free.

Proceeds from food sales will support the facility.

