Allegiant to offer cheap flights from Flint to Florida

Looking to head somewhere warm this fall? It's just got easier to travel south from Michigan.

On Tuesday, Allegiant announced 28 new routes and services from three new U.S. cities with fares as low as $29. The announcement marks the largest-ever addition of new services in the company's history.

"We're so excited to grow our network and add service in Gulfport, Norfolk and Milwaukee," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. "With the addition of three new cities and a major expansion of service into Phoenix, we'll be able to offer some great fall travel options, with convenient, nonstop service across the country."

To celebrate the expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on some of the new routes for as low as $29.

The news routes include a year-round nonstop service to Punta Gorda Airport from Flint.

The service begins October 6 and fares will be as low as $49.

Other new routes announced include:

Year-round nonstop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) from:

Gulfport, Mississippi - begins August 30, 2017 with fares as low as $29*

Milwaukee - begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $35*

Newburgh, New York - begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $59*

Norfolk, Virginia - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $39*

Year-round nonstop service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) from:

Louisville, Kentucky - begins October 4, 2017 with fares as low as $54*

Kansas City, Missouri - begins October 4, 2017 with fares as low as $45*

Boise, Idaho - begins October 6, 2017 with fares as low as $59*

Milwaukee - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $59*

St. Louis - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $54*

Seasonal nonstop service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) from:

Omaha, Nebraska - begins October 4, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Tampa / St. Pete, Florida - begins November 15, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Indianapolis - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Year-round nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from:

Norfolk, Virginia - begins October 4, 2017 with fares as low as $39*

Milwaukee - begins October 13, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Ogdensburg, New York - begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $59*

Seasonal nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from:

Phoenix / Mesa - begins November 15, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Year-round nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from:

Ogden, Utah - begins October 5, 2017 with fares as low as $35*

Cincinnati - begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Year-round nonstop service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from:

Flint, Michigan - begins October 6, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Milwaukee - begins October 13, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Rochester, New York - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Newburgh, New York - begins November 17 2017 with fares as low as $65*

Seasonal nonstop service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from:

St. Cloud, Minnesota - begins November 15, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Year-round nonstop service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from:

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina - begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $39*

Los Angeles – begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Year-round nonstop service to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) from:

Ogden, Utah - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $45*

Omaha, Nebraska - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Year-round nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from:

Milwaukee - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $50*

Norfolk, Virginia - begins November 17, 2017 with fares as low as $39*

Seasonal nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico via Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from:

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina - begins December 15, 2017 with fares as low as $64*

