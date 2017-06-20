54-year-old woman killed in Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

54-year-old woman killed in Flint shooting

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in Flint. 

Officials said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at about 11:39 p.m. on Monday, June 19 for reports of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Alma. 

When investigators arrived they found a 54-year-old woman with critical injuries. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she later died, police said.

The woman's name has not been released. 

Police have no suspects at this time. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to please call D/Tpr. Jon Miller at 810-237-6922 or the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

