Michigan cleric's videos getting attention after ISIS attack

Videos posted on social media by a self-described cleric in Michigan are coming under criticism by some who say the videos were watched by one of the men accused of plotting and executing a deadly terror attack in London.

According to a report from the Telegraph, a former friend of one of the London Bridge terror suspects said the man often watched YouTube videos of Ahmad Musa Jibril, a Dearborn cleric reportedly popular with ISIS fighters.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report a former FBI Special Agent in Michigan said he is not surprised to learn Jibril’s videos may have been watched by one of the men behind the deadly attack in early June.

“He [Jibril] has been espousing radical extremism for a number of years,” Andrew Arena, the former FBI Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division told WWMT.

Arena told WWMT during his time at the FBI, Jibril was on the Bureau’s radar for bank fraud and was eventually sent to prison on charges brought by U.S. prosecutors.

In 2005, federal prosecutors accused Jibril of running “an anti-American radical Islamic website” for several years, WWMT reported.

Arena told WWMT after Jibril served his time, he began posting videos online again.

A 2014 report said that Jibril, 45, was the most popular religious leader for ISIS fighters from the West, according to the Detroit Free Press. The report also pointed out Jibril stops just short of encouraging violence, but rather, it says he “adopts the role of a cheerleader…”

Jibril has not posted videos since 2014, but many of his original videos are still on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

