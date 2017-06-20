Repeat forecast

A copy and paste kind of day. Our weather for this Tuesday is looking remarkably similar to Monday. We’re waking up quiet, but some more rain will be possible this afternoon. Today will be the last rainy one before we catch a break tomorrow. Find the full breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

A cool and comfortable start to the day. Temps as you head out the door this morning are in the upper 50s to low 60s so a light jacket may be a good idea. By this afternoon highs will reach into the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs. Below average for late June, but still pleasant.

Humidity will remain on the low side today so being outdoor won’t feel sticky. Another comfortable day.

Just like yesterday we are still stuck under the same area of low pressure that is just close enough to throw scattered showers our way. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly late this afternoon and evening. Rain activity today is expected to be very isolated with less coverage than yesterday. Storms will be also be short lived if you see any rain at all.

Showers will wind down tonight with most of the rain coming to an end around sun set. We will then be dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s.

Midwest League All-Star Game

The All-Star game gets under way at Dow Diamond today. This evening stands a better chance at beginning the game on time compared to yesterday.

Gates open for the event at 4:00 PM, with live music and both teams taking their turns at batting practice.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will again be possible, so you'll need to keep a close eye on the skies if you plan on being in attendance. This chance will still be in play by the time we hit first pitch at 7:05 PM. A wind breaker may be in order to combat the 10-20 mph winds, especially with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Don't miss all the highlights from the All-Star festivities in Midland!

Wednesday

Tomorrow is the official start of summer with the solstice ringing in the new season. It will be beautiful for the first day of astronomical summer. High pressure will be moving in clearing out the clouds and rain.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are on tap for tomorrow with highs, a little warmer, in the upper 70s. Should be a great day to be outside enjoying the blue skies and sunshine.

