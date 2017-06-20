Police name two killed in Bridgeport Township crash

Two people are dead and several others hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeport Township.

It happened on Friday, June 16 at about 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was heading eastbound on East Townline Road when it approached Blackmar Road and was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection.

Officials said there is a stop sign on East Townline Road.

Two passengers in the HHR,16-year-old male Anthony White, and 21-year-old Alexis Honea, were killed in the crash. Both were from Millington.

Another passenger, 20-year-old Celina Shore of Millington, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance. Police said she is in the ICU in stable condition.

The driver of the HHR, a 19-year-old man from Bridgeport, was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. His name is being withheld pending the investigation and possible charges, police said.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old male from Bridgeport, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male from Birch Run, were taken to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Police are not released any further details and the investigation is ongoing.

