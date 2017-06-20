Computer virus scamming Mid-Michigan residents

Authorities are warning about a computer virus scamming residents.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the virus appears on the computer and asks the owner if they want to fix the issue by purchasing some anti-virus software at a reasonable cost.

When the victim downloads the software, the scam begins.

The victim is contacted by someone who says the victim was owed money to their account, but too much money was credited so they’re supposed to send some of the money back.

At the same time, the scammer is moving money from the victim’s savings account into their checking account to make it look like the money was deposited in error.

The scammer then asks the victim to purchase an I-Tunes card to credit back the money.

Deputies said there have been two cases in Isabella County where the victims lost a considerable amount of money.

You can research and reports scams here.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.