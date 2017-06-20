Bay City Commission hires next manager in unannounced vote - WNEM TV 5

Bay City Commission hires next manager in unannounced vote

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A local city may soon have a new leader.

Following an unannounced vote, the Bay City Commission has elected its next city manager.

Commissioners agreed Monday night to hire Dana Muscott to replace Rick Finn. Muscott, who currently serves as a deputy city manager, would be the first woman to take the post in the city’s history.

Despite approving the move in an 8-to-1 vote, some commissioners raised concerns about voting on Muscott in the first place. They said the vote wasn’t put on the agenda until Monday and the city also didn’t hire a firm to seek out other applicants as it did in the past.

