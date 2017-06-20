Man attacked while digging in cemetery - WNEM TV 5

Man attacked while digging in cemetery

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after they say a man was attacked while digging in a cemetery.

Clare County Central Dispatch received the 911 call at about 5:33 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 for reports of an injured man at a home in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Road in Hamilton Township.

A 22-year-old Harrison man told investigators he was in the Hamilton Township Cemetery with a 49-year-old Gladwin man and a 43-year-old Evart woman digging for buried money.

The victim told police the man and woman attacked him with a hammer and shovel.

He was treated by paramedics at the home and then taken to Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center in Gladwin for further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.