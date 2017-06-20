Man attacked while digging in cemetery

Authorities are investigating after they say a man was attacked while digging in a cemetery.

Clare County Central Dispatch received the 911 call at about 5:33 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 for reports of an injured man at a home in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Road in Hamilton Township.

A 22-year-old Harrison man told investigators he was in the Hamilton Township Cemetery with a 49-year-old Gladwin man and a 43-year-old Evart woman digging for buried money.

The victim told police the man and woman attacked him with a hammer and shovel.

He was treated by paramedics at the home and then taken to Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center in Gladwin for further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

