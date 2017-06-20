BREAKING: Five adults charged in Freeland student's shooting death

At least five people have been charged in the shooting death of a Freeland teen.

Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home on N. River Road in Titabawassee Township.

The 10th grader was found in the basement of the home at about 2 a.m. Sunday, May 14.

Titabawassee Township Police Chief Dennis Green said on Monday, June 19 the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office charged five adults, including the teen’s father, in connection with the high school student's death.

The police chief said there were also juveniles charged in the case, but the exact number is not confirmed at this time.

Detectives interviewed students who were at Dennis’ home at the time of his death to try and figure out if the shooting was intentional or an accident.

Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting have not been immediately released, but police said the gun was registered to the Dennis' residence.

Investigators said alcohol may have played a role in the teen’s death.

