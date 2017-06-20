Gender-neutral bathrooms gain traction in Michigan city

City-owned bathrooms in a popular northern Michigan tourist destination are now one step closer to becoming accessible for all genders.

The Record-Eagl reports that Traverse City commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Monday to support creating more accessible gender-neutral bathrooms on city property. The resolution also encourages businesses that provide public bathrooms to offer at least one gender-neutral option.

Mayor Jim Carruthers specifies that the resolution mostly applies to individual, lockable bathrooms and not those with multiple stalls.

The proposal was recommended by the city's human rights commission.

Commissioners say a public meeting in March prompted residents' "personal stories of discrimination, embarrassment, humiliation and physical ailments from lack of available gender-neutral, private and safe restrooms and changing areas."

