Uber adds option to tip drivers as it heads in new direction

Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
Looking to head somewhere warm this fall? It's just got easier to travel south from Michigan.More >
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >
Police in Mid-Michigan are warning of a new scam going around.More >
Video streamed on Facebook Live shows a woman pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.More >
The Clare County Sheriff's Department is searching for two people with warrants out for their arrest.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a man was attacked while digging in a cemetery.More >
Police say the bodies of a 52-year-old man and his adult son have been found in a van along a dirt road in Mid-Michigan.More >
