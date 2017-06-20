3 beaches closed due to E. coli levels

Several beaches are closed around Mid-Michigan for high E. coli levels.

That includes South Linwood Beach in Bay County.

This marks the second time this summer E. coli levels have surpassed the state standard, making it unsafe for full body contact.

Huron County has two beaches closed - Bird Creek County Park Beach in Port Austin and Jenks Park Beach along M-25/

All three beaches will reopen once testing shows E. coli levels have dropped to safe numbers.

